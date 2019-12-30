Kerry Manager Says Players Not Bothered By Scoreline In McGrath Cup Defeat

Kerry’s heavy defeat at the hands of Cork yesterday was still a productive day out, according to Kerry U20 Manager John Sugrue.

The Kingdom were beaten 6-19 to 2-9 in Austin Stack Park yesterday afternoon in the opening round of the McGrath Cup.

Kerry U20 Manager John Sugrue was in charge of the team for yesterday’s clash with the Rebels, which saw many make their senior debuts for the Kerry senior footballers.

He says that the game was more about the experience and the players weren’t bothered by the scoreline.