Kerry Manager Reacts To Provincial Award

Following the successful completion of the EirGrid GAA U20 Munster Championship, details of the 2020 EirGrid GAA U20 Player and Manager of the Province have been announced.

Inter-county star Ruaidhri Ó Beagloaich has been presented with the player award for Munster while his U20 boss, John Sugrue, picked up the award for best manager.

Kerry forward Ruaidhri Ó Beagloaich, Munster’s EirGrid GAA U20 Player of the Province, stepped up when Kerry was four points down going into the second half of the provincial final which finished 0.17 – 1.9, scoring 0.05. It was an extremely successful provincial championship for the new boss of the U20 Kerry squad, John Sugrue, who received the manager award for his efforts in dethroning Cork and reclaiming the Munster title.

Throughout the other provincial championships, Cathal Sweeney has been named as the EirGrid GAA U20 Player of the Province for Connacht while Donal Ó Fátharta picked up the Manager of the Province award. In Leinster, Lorcan O’Dell has been presented with the EirGrid GAA U20 Player of the Province and Tom Gray collected the award for Manager of the Province. Cormac Munroe has been named as EirGrid Ulster GAA U20 Player of the Province and the Manager of the Province has been awarded to Paul Devlin.