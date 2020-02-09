Kerry Manager Preparing For EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship

By
radiokerrysport
-
4 February 2020; On hand to launch the 2020 EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship at Croke Park in Dublin is Kerry manager John Sugrue. EirGrid, the state-owned company that manages and develops Ireland's electricity grid, has been a proud sponsor of the U20 GAA Football All-Ireland Championship since 2015. #EirGridGAA. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

The launch has taken place for the EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship.

Kerry manager John Sugrue was among those to attend the event in Croke Park.

He’s been speaking with Radio Kerry

