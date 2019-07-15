Kerry Manager Very Happy With Super 8s Victory Over Mayo

Kerry manager Peter Keane is very happy with the Super 8s opening round victory over Mayo.
The Kingdom dominated as they recorded a 1-22 to 15 points success in their Group 1 opener at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.
Keane says it’s not just the players who deserve credit in the wake of the win
Kerry defender Paul Murphy is playing down the significance of the win
Mayo manager James Horan admits Kerry were full value for the victory
Kerry will wear their green and gold jersey for the remaining Super 8s games.