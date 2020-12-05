Kerry Manager Gets Set For Minor Football Campaign

Every time we speak to the Kerry Minor Manager, James Costello, we do so with a sense of optimism that his players will get to put on the green and gold jersey in this year’s championship.

In early October, James was feeling a sense of gratitude that his side would get the chance to play Cork in the Munster semi-final in Killarney, but then, at the end of October, the fixture was postponed due to the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

There was good news this week, that the Minor football championship will go ahead.