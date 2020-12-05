Kerry Manager Gets Set For Minor Football Campaign

Every time we speak to the Kerry Minor Manager, James Costello, we do so with a sense of optimism that his players will get to put on the green and gold jersey in this year’s championship.
In early October, James was feeling a sense of gratitude that his side would get the chance to play Cork in the Munster semi-final in Killarney, but then, at the end of October, the fixture was postponed due to the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.
There was good news this week, that the Minor football championship will go ahead.
John Drummey asked the Kerry Manager James Costello if he was certain his side will meet Cork on the 15th of December