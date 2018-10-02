Kerry Management Team To Be Proposed For Ratification Next Week

It’s been confirmed that a new manager for the County Senior football team will be proposed for ratification at the County Committee meeting next week.

The names of the other members of the management team will also be put to the delegates on Monday.

Initially Jack O’Connor and Peter Keane were seen as the front runners to replace Eamonn Fitzmaurice, with Pat O’Shea and Diarmuid Murphy also linked to the position.





However, Maurice Fitzgerald is now widely tipped to take over, with Stephen Stack and Donie Buckley mentioned as potential members of his management team.