Kerry man says subject of award-winning painting an ever-present in his life

The Kerry student who claimed a prestigious national art award says the subject of his painting has been an ever-present in his life.

18-year-old Casey Etherton from Caherdaniel was chosen as the overall winner of the Texaco Children’s Art Competition, for his portrait “Kevin in the Pink”.

The Coláiste na Sceilge student, who hopes to continue his artistic journey by studying art at third level, says his neighbour Kevin was happy to help with the award-winning entry.

Casey describes the moment he saw a potential portrait subject.

Casey says he took inspiration from the work of Rembrandt and Lucian Freud, both of whom are known for the dramatic lighting in their work.

He also explains the large space above Kevin’s head in the award-winning work.