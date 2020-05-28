Kerry man mistakenly awarded penalty points belonging to namesake

A Kerry man has been mistakenly awarded penalty points belonging to another man with the same name.

Maurice who’s from North Kerry has eight penalty points on his driving licence that aren’t his.

The points should have given to another man with the same name living in the same locality as Maurice.

He can’t get currently these points removed as the National Driving Licence Service is closed due to COVID-19.

His solicitor is Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly.

Deputy Daly says this could have serious implications for Maurice: