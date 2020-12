For the first time in a number of years, two Kerry men lined out for Munster last night.

The Red Army made easy work of Zebre, winning out 52-3.

JJ Hanrahan was named Man of the Match and scored one of Munster’s seven tries while Castleisland’s Jack Daly made his Munster Debut having come through the Munster Academy

He spoke to Munster Rugby after the game and said it has been something that he has been working towards