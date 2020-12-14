Kerry Man To Make Some Referee History This Weekend

A Kerry man is to make refereeing history when he takes charge of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football final.

Seamus Mulvihill from St Senan’s has been chosen to referee the final between Meath and Westmeath.

Seamus Mulvihill and Carlow’s Jonathan Murphy – who is taking charge of the senior final – will become the first referees to take charge of All-Ireland finals at the top three levels of ladies Gaelic football.

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association finals will take place in Croke Park on Sunday, December 20th.

Kerry’s Seamus Mulvihill, who took charge of last weekend’s senior semi-final between Cork and Galway, has been appointed to take charge of the intermediate final.

This will be his third All-Ireland final, having officiated in the 2015 All-Ireland junior final between Louth and Scotland, before he refereed the 2017 senior decider between Dublin and Mayo.

From the St Senan’s men’s club, and the Finuge/St Senan’s Ladies Football club, Seamus Mulvihill, who is also a member of the men’s National Refereeing panel, began his refereeing career 22 years ago, and he graduated to the LGFA’s National Panel in 2013, having come through the Accelerate programme.

He took charge at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in January when the Cork Senior Ladies made history by playing at the famous Leeside venue for the very first time.

Among Seamus’s other notable 2020 assignments were the Intermediate Championship group fixture between Clare and Kildare, the Cork v Cavan Senior Championship group match, and last Sunday’s senior semi-final.

