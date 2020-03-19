Kerry man living in China says Ireland needs to lockdown to get control of coronavirus

A Kerry man living in China says Ireland needs to lockdown like China did to get control of coronavirus.

Greg McDonough is originally from Listowel but has lived in China for 14 years; he’s living with his wife and son in Anhu province, which is beside the Hubei Province, where the virus emerged in Wuhan.

The lockdown was lifted there this week, but measures are still in place to stop the spread of the virus.

Greg believes Ireland need to have a strict lockdown in order to curb COVID-19.

Greg McDonough has spoken highly of the people in his hometown of Listowel, who have been lighting candles in windows, as a show of solidarity.