Kerry man honoured at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann speaks of 60 years promoting Irish

The Kerry man who was honoured at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann has spoken of his 60 years promoting Irish.

Fr Pat Ahern, the founder of Siamsa Tíre, the National Folk Theatre, was chosen as the Ard Ollamh at the Fleadh in Drogheda.

Speaking at a dinner in his honour, Fr Ahern recalled the great North Kerry dancer Liam Tarrant.

In 1971, Liam Tarrant organised for himself and other dancers to travel to Dublin by pony-and-trap.

Liam left Tralee on a Tuesday – the Fleadh Nua concert in Croke Park was the following Saturday.