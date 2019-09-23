Kerry man facing 26 charges of producing, distributing or publishing child pornography

A Kerry man is facing 26 charges of producing, distributing or publishing child pornography.

The 40-year-old man, who is not being named at this juncture, was arrested in recent days and brought before Killarney District Court.

It’s alleged that the man, on 26 occasions between 13th December 2016 and the 11th November, 2017, did knowingly produce, distribute, print or publish child pornography by electronic means.

These offences contravene Section 5(1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

In Killarney District Court, Sergeant Kieran O’Connell told Judge David Waters that the accused has consented to remain in custody and would not be making an application for bail.

He also said the DPP has directed for trial on indictment, meaning the accused must go before judge and jury in the circuit court.

However, the accused is due to reappear in Killarney District Court for the presentation of the book of evidence at a later date.