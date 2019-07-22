Kerry man to face rape charge in the Central Criminal Court

A Kerryman will face a rape charge in the Central Criminal Court.

The man, who can’t be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, is facing the charge following an incident in a Kerry town in 2017.

Killarney District Court heard that the book of evidence in relation to the rape charge was now available.

Judge David Waters said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to sending the accused forward to the current sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

While granting continuing bail, he imposed a number of conditions on the accused, including having to sign on a number of times weekly at his local garda station, have no contact with the injured party and to reside at his current address.

Judge Waters also granted legal aid to the accused for the services of a solicitor and two senior counsel.

Reporting restrictions are in place in relation to the accused’s and victim’s details.