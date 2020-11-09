Kerry man encourages employers to hire people with autism

A Kerry man says employers should be open to hiring people with autism, as they have a lot to offer.

24-year-old Jack Dowey Kingston, who has autism, graduated from IT Tralee last Friday with an honours degree in business accounting.

Jack says his graduation was made possible due to the support he received from his family, friends, teachers, SNAs and lecturers as well as the HSE over the years.

The Tralee man says people shouldn’t be defined by labels, adding autism shouldn’t be seen as a limit on a child’s potential.

Jack Dowey Kingston says people should have the opportunity to pursue the careers they want: