Kerry man designs gown for Meghan Markle

A Kerry man says he is humbled and excited to have dressed The Duchess of Sussex.

Pictures of Meghan Markle wearing a custom THEIA gown designed by Don O’Neill, who is from Ballyheigue, have been circulated across the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a dinner with His Majesty King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipauu 🇬🇧🇹🇴 #RoyalVisitTonga pic.twitter.com/qRlDjwDJum

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 25, 2018

Ms Markle wore the ivory crepe column gown to a reception and dinner with Prince Harry hosted by the King and Queen of Tonga, as part of the couple’s day 10 of their Australian Royal Tour.

Don O’Neill, who is based in New York and has previously dressed A-list celebrities such as Oprah and Carrie Underwood, says Meghan Markle has long been a source of inspiration to him.

Mr O’Neill said it has been an exciting whirlwind collaboration.