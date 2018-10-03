Kerry man convicted of rape jailed for breaching terms of suspended sentence

A convicted rapist from Kerry has been jailed for two years for breaking the terms of his suspended sentence.

The case was heard before the Court of Appeal yesterday.

35-year-old James Cronin, who last had an address at Freemount, Rathmore was jailed for seven years in May 2007 for attempting to rape a girl he met at a Killarney disco on Christmas Eve 2004.





Mr Cronin, who had denied the charges, was already serving an eight-year sentence for kidnapping and raping another woman he met outside a Killarney disco in the early hours of October 31, 2004.

His sentence (for the Christmas Eve incident) was varied to 10 years imprisonment with the final five suspended by the Court of Criminal Appeal on condition he comply with the probation services, which included abstaining from alcohol.

Mr Cronin has mental health issues and, according to the probation service, alcohol reduced the effectiveness of his medication; after his release he was identified as having consumed excessive levels of alcohol on several occasions.

President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said the three-judge court shared the concerns of the probation service and activated two if the five years which had been suspended.

The court heard Mr Cronin is currently serving a sentence in relation to a burglary offence in Kerry.