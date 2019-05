A Kerry man has been chosen as an EU Pig Ambassador.

Shane McAuliffe from Castleisland was chosen after winning in the 2019 EU Pig Grand Prix for his work in community management.

The aim of the Grand Prix is to identify and share ground-breaking practices in pig production throughout the European network of pig producers.





The Castleisland man addressed the ‘Opening farms to the public’ contest and detailed his commitment to educating the public about pig production.