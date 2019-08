A Kerry man has been chosen as the Ard Ollamh at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Fr Pat Ahern, who is from Moyvane, will receive the award at a dinner which will be held in his honour in Drogheda next Wednesday (August 14th).

Fr Ahern founded Siamsa Tíre The National Folk Theatre of Ireland and was selected for the award for his contribution to the Irish culture.

A range of Kerry musicians and singers will also perform at the event.