Chinese authorities have lifted a two month lockdown in Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic began.

It led to over 2,500 deaths in the city.

Travel restrictions have now been eased as the outbreak’s been brought under control, and thousands of people have started to leave.

Greg McDonough, who’s originally from Listowel, now lives in a city close to Wuhan.

He says a lot of places remain closed and life is still quite restrictive.