A man charged with 47 counts of defilement of a girl under 17 and sexual exploitation of a child in Kerry has been remanded in custody again.

The accused was before Tralee District Court on the charges; the offences are alleged to have occurred in 2015 and 2016.

Restrictions imposed by the court mean the accused can’t be identified.





Judge David Waters remanded the accused in custody until this week’s sitting of the court (12th of December).