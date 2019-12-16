Kerry man arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork

A 37-year old Kerry man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a homeless man in Cork city.

He was one of two men held in connection with the murder of Timothy Hourihane, who was assaulted at Mardyke Walk on October 13th.

53-year-old Mr Hourihane was found by the fire brigade who were called to put out a fire at his tent – he later died at Cork University Hospital.

Gardai investigating the killing of father of one Timothy Hourihane in Cork city two months ago detained two men at separate locations today.

They arrested a 37-year-old Kerry man at an address in the Midlands and brought him to Portlaoise Garda Station for questioning.

Detectives also arrested a 26-year-old man from the Mayfield area of Cork and brought him to the Bridewell Garda Station for questioning about the killing.

Both men were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

Gardaí believe Timothy Hourihane was the victim of such a violent and sustained assault that he bled heavily and his blood may have ended up on the clothes and footwear of whoever attacked and killed him.

It’s understood gardaí seized items of clothing and footwear from a number suspects in the case some weeks back and sent the items for analysis to the State Laboratory at Forensic Science Ireland.