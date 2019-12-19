Kerry man arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork released without charge

A Kerry man who was arrested in connection with the murder of a homeless man in Cork city has been released without charge.

The 37-year-old was one of two men held in connection with the murder of Timothy Hourihane, who was assaulted at Mardyke Walk on October 13th.

The 53-year-old was found by the fire brigade who were called to put out a fire at his tent; he was the victim of a sustained and violent assault and later died at Cork University Hospital.

Gardai have confirmed both men who were arrested in relation to the incident have now been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.