Kerry Make One Change For Munster Semi Final Clash With Cork

By
radiokerrysport
-

The Kerry side to face Cork on Sunday has been named.

The Kingdom travel to Pairc Ui Choimh on Sunday to face their rivals in what is a winner takes all encounter in the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Kerry just make one change from the side that beat Donegal and claim the National League Title 2 weeks ago, with Stephen O Brien coming into the side replacing Micheál Burns. The team in full:

1 (GK) Shane Ryan Rathmore
2 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
3 Tadhg Morley Templenoe
4 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
5 Paul Murphy Rathmore
6 Peter Crowley Laune Rangers
7 Gavin White Dr Crokes
8 David Moran Kerins O Rahillys
9 Diarmuid O’Connor Na Gaeil
10 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare
11 Seán O’Shea Kenmare
12 Ronan Buckley Listry
13 Tony Brosnan Dr Crokes
14 David Clifford Fossa
15 Dara Moynihan Spa Killarney

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR