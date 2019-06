Kerry have made a comeback and beaten Limerick today in the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship.

The game finished on a score of Kerry 0-11 Limerick 1-5

Although Kerry didn’t manage to grab a goal, they managed to gain enough points to put the Limerick side under pressure.

As a result Limerick only scored 1 point in the whole of the second half, where as Kerry grabbed 6.

The full-time score; Kerry 0-11 Limerick 1-5