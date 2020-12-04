Kerry Macra to host virtual mental health awareness event

A virtual event is taking place this evening focusing on mental health awareness.

Mind Matters is being hosted by Kerry Macra Na Feirme.

Among the speakers will be Finbarr Walsh from the Live Life Foundation.

Finbarr is the father of the late Donal Walsh; the Blennerville teenager who passed away from cancer in 2013 and promoting a message to live life to the full.

Peter Hynes, a dairy farmer from Cork who launched Ag Mental Health Week earlier this year, will also take part.

The event will be streamed live on the Kerry Macra Facebook page tonight (December 4th) from 8pm.