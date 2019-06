The Kerry Money Advice and Budgeting Service is advising parents to start saving now for their child’s first Communion next year.

The advice comes as new figures show that parents spent over 900 on their child’s Communion Day this year.

That’s an eight percent increase on last year and the highest figure since 2011.

Eamonn Foley of Kerry MABS said while parents want the best for their child, it’s important not to get into debt for one day.