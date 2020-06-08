Kerry MABS expecting onslaught of calls due to COVID-19

The Kerry Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is expecting an onslaught of calls in the coming weeks due to the financial difficulties posed by COVID-19.

Coordinator of Kerry MABS, Eamonn Foley says many people have lost their jobs and a number of businesses have closed, as a result of the public health crisis.

He is urging anyone who is struggling financially to contact them, adding the service is prepared for an increase in demand over the coming months.

Mr Foley says Kerry MABS can help people in a wide-range of situations: