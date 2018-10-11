Kerry Lotto players urged to check for winning quarter of a million euro ticket

The National Lottery is appealing to Kerry players to check their tickets after a quarter of a million euro was won on Saturday night.

The ticket for the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2 draw was sold in Eagers of High Street, Killarney.

No one has yet contacted National Lottery to claim the prize.





Lotto HQ is urging people to check their tickets, to sign the back if they’re the winner, and to contact them.

The winning numbers were 3, 6, 19, 21, 35, and 43; the bonus number was 11.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of last night’s lotto jackpot, which was just over €2.3 million.

The winning numbers were 2, 13, 17, 21, 28, 37 and the bonus number was 11.