The National Lottery is urging Kerry people to check their Euromillions tickets.

It’s after a Killarney punter scooped a €500,000 win yesterday from a ticket bought in Fossa.

The National Lottery is advising the lucky ticket holder to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

The winning numbers are 17, 31, 37, 40, 46.