A Kerry lotto player is half-a-million euro richer this morning.

Two players in Dublin and Kerry have each won €500,000 in last night’s Euromillions draw.

The Kerry winner bought their ticket at Sheahan’s Centra Supermarket in Glenbeigh.

The shop also sold a €250,000 winner in February of last year.

The winning numbers in the Euromillions’s Plus draw were 1, 2, 5, 25 and 35.