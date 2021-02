A Kerry Lotto player was among the big winners in last night’s draw.

One lucky punter in the county won almost €35,000 (€34,580) after coming within one number of the Lotto jackpot prize of €3.7 million.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick bought yesterday at O’Connor’s Spar in Rathass, Tralee.

There were no winners of the jackpot and last night’s numbers were 11, 12, 21, 30, 35, and 38, and the bonus was 36.