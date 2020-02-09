Kerry Lose Out To Tyrone In NFL

David Clifford was sent off as Kerry lost for the first time this season in the Allianz Football League.

The Kingdom went down by 14 points to 13 against Tyrone in Edendork.

In wet and windy conditions the first point was a Kerry free inside two minutes from Sean O’Shea. Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan then put over a 9th minute equaliser. Back to back David Clifford points had Kerry ahead by 3 points to 1 and Sean O’Shea quickly made it a three point advantage after 13 minutes. A superb Micheal Burns effort from distance put 4 between the sides as Kerry made the most of the wind at their backs. Tyrone’s second point arrived after 16 minutes to reduce the deficit to 3 at 5 points to 2. A solid stop by Niall Morgan denied Paul Geaney the opening goal of the day but 2 David Clifford points ensued Kerry did extend their advantage. The Kingdom were ahead 7 points to 2 after 24 minutes. Another Niall Morgan free meant the Kerry lead was down to 4 but Sean O’Shea made it a 5 point gap once more after 31 minutes. Morgan had his third point of the day as the game entered added on time. That proved to be the final score of the period as the Kingdom led by double scores at the break. Kerry 0-8 Tyrone 0-4.

Tyrone had the opening two points of the second half to halve the deficit within 5 minutes of the restart. Within 4 more minutes they were level at 8 all. Kerry went right up the other end and David Clifford kicked the Kingdom back in front. Tyrone were on terms again on the 51 minute mark & a Niall Morgan free then had them ahead for the first time. After winning a 53rd minute mark David Clifford kicked Kerry level. Again Tyrone edged in front at 11 points. However, they lost Peter Harte to a second yellow card 3 minutes later, leaving them to play with 14 for the final 11 minutes. 7 minutes from time Tyrone doubled their advantage at 12 points to 10. Kerry fans were soon scratching their heads as David Clifford picked up his second yellow card, leading to his dismissal https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/redcard.mp3

A Sean O’Shea free halved the deficit in the final minute but Tyrone went up the other end to double their lead again. In the 3rd of 7 added on minutes Sean O’Shea once more cut the gap in two. It was a case of deja vu however as Tyrone once more went forward to increase that gap; Kerry 0-12 Tyrone 0-14. In the 76th minute Sean O’Shea point again for the Kingdom but they could not find an equaliser.

Kerry manager Peter Keane https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/postPK.mp3

Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/billyft-3.mp3

Results

Saturday 8th February, 2020

Allianz Football League Div 1

Dublin 1-15 1-15 Monaghan

Allianz Football League Div 2

Armagh 0-16 0-10 Kildare

Allianz Football League Div 4

Waterford 0-08 2-03 Wexford

Sunday 9th February, 2020

Allianz Football League Div 1

Donegal 2-07 2-08 Galway

Meath 2-05 1-09 Mayo

Tyrone 0-14 0-13 Kerry

Allianz Football League Div 2

Laois P P Cavan

Roscommon 1-08 0-04 Clare

Westmeath 0-10 0-08 Fermanagh

Allianz Football league Div 3

Cork 0-16 1-08 Down

Derry 0-10 0-06 Tipperary

Longford 2-14 1-09 Leitrim

Louth P P Offaly

Allianz Football League Div 4

Carlow 0-09 1-07 Limerick

London 0-10 0-14 Antrim

Wicklow P P Sligo

Allianz Football League Div 1

P W D L For AG Diff Pts

1. Dublin 3 1 2 0 3-45 2-42 6 4

2. Tyrone 3 2 0 1 1-39 2-34 2 4

3. Galway 3 2 0 1 5-33 3-38 1 4

4. Donegal 3 1 1 1 5-34 4-28 9 3

5. Monaghan 3 1 1 1 2-43 2-40 3 3

6. Kerry 3 1 1 1 2-47 3-44 0 3

7. Mayo 3 1 1 1 3-30 3-35 -5 3

8. Meath 3 0 0 3 3-21 5-31 -16 0

Allianz Football League Div 2

P W D L For AG Diff Pts

1. Armagh 3 2 0 1 2-44 1-34 13 4

2. Westmeath 3 2 0 1 3-32 2-36 -1 4

3. Roscommon 3 1 1 1 3-34 2-31 6 3

4. Laois 2 1 1 0 2-30 2-24 6 3

5. Kildare 3 1 0 2 2-32 0-41 -3 2

6. Fermanagh 3 1 0 2 0-35 2-34 -5 2

7. Clare 3 1 0 2 1-26 3-27 -7 2

8. Cavan 2 1 0 1 2-25 3-31 -9 2

Allianz Football league Div 3

P W D L For AG Diff Pts

1. Cork 3 3 0 0 1-51 1-30 21 6

2. Longford 3 2 1 0 2-40 2-29 11 5

3. Derry 3 1 1 1 2-33 1-34 2 3

4. Down 3 1 1 1 1-32 0-38 -3 3

5. Tipperary 3 1 1 1 0-27 1-27 -3 3

6. Offaly 2 0 1 1 0-23 0-30 -7 1

7. Leitrim 3 0 1 2 2-32 5-40 -17 1

8. Louth 2 0 0 2 2-17 0-27 -4 0

Allianz Football League Div 4

P W D L For AG Diff Pts

1. Limerick 3 3 0 0 2-25 0-26 5 6

2. Sligo 2 2 0 0 5-24 0-25 14 4

3. Antrim 3 2 0 1 3-38 0-38 9 4

4. Wexford 3 2 0 1 4-26 4-24 2 4

5. Wicklow 2 1 0 1 2-20 1-17 6 2

6. Carlow 3 1 0 2 1-26 3-26 -6 2

7. Waterford 3 0 0 3 1-24 5-24 -12 0

8. London 3 0 0 3 0-28 5-31 -18 0

Saturday 22nd February, 2020

Allianz Football League Div 1

Dublin v Donegal

Allianz Football League Div 2

Fermanagh v Cavan

Allianz Football league Div 3

Down v Longford

Tipperary v Cork

Allianz Football League Div 4

Sligo v Waterford

Sunday 23 February, 2020

Allianz Football League Div 1

Galway v Tyrone

Kerry v Meath

Monaghan v Mayo

Allianz Football League Div 2

Clare v Laois

Kildare v Roscommon

Westmeath v Armagh

Allianz Football league Div 3

Derry v Louth

Leitrim v Offaly

Allianz Football League Div 4

Antrim v Carlow

Limerick v Wicklow

Wexford v London