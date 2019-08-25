Kerry Lose Out In All Ireland Camogie Final

Kerry lost to Roscommon in the All Ireland U16 Camogie Championship final.

Unfortunately for the Kingdom they went down on a score of 2-10 to 1-08.

Roscommon had to stage a strong second-half comeback to get the better of Kerry and claim their first crown. The Rossies were six points down at the interval, trailing by 1-6 to 0-3, but had all the answers after the restart, with the defence battening down the hatches and the offensive unit having much more joy than was the case in the opening period, albeit with the aid of a breeze. Emma Conway was the scourge of the Roscommon defence, scoring a goal and six points in the first 19 minutes, including 1-2 from play, to open up an eight-point advantage.

Crucially, Roscommon managed to stem the bleeding and points from Sally Bolger (45) and Siafra Finneran (free) gave them a confidence that they carried into the second half.

Ciara Kilcommins goaled seven minutes after the resumption and Kerry had a penalty saved, though Conway did put four between them once more. The Causeway sharpshooter was kept at bay thereafter however, while a goal from a long-distance free by Sally Bolger brought the sides level. Roscommon finished with five consecutive points to put the issue beyond doubt.

Risteard O’Fuaráin reports