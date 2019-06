Kerry’s Under 20s have suffered their first defeat in the John Kerins Development League.

A 1-05 tally for Matthew Tierney for Galway was enough to give the Tribesmen a 2-point victory on a 1-10 to 1-08 scoreline.

Jack O’Connor’s team led 1-07 to 0-07 at half time with the goal coming from Eddie Horan.

The Kingdom’s final game in the competition will be against Kildare at 1pm on Saturday in Thurles.

Kerry Selector Eamonn Whelan says the players will learn from the defeat.