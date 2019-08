Kerry’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship title defence continues tomorrow afternoon.

In the last four they face Galway from 1.30 in Croke Park.

Former Kerry footballer John Kennedy looks ahead

Kerry Minor manager James Costello shares his thoughts

Former Galway Minor Manager Donal O’Fatharta also looks ahead

