Kerry Local Enterprise Office urges businesses to avail of Government supports

Kerry’s Local Enterprise Office is urging businesses impacted by COVID-19 to avail of supports announced by Government.

It includes a major expansion of initiatives such as the Trading Online Voucher Scheme, which helps add payment or booking systems to websites.

Local businesses in Kerry, employing up to ten people, that previously benefitted from the Trading Online Voucher Scheme can apply for a second voucher of up to €2,500, with co-funding of 10%.

There’s also a reduction in the interest rate for Microfinance Ireland loans to 4.5%.

Head of the Kerry Local Enterprise Office, Tomás Hayes says they offer an advisory service for businesses that need a review during this time:

More details about small business supports available through Local Enterprise Office Kerry can be found at LocalEnterprise.ie/Kerry, by emailing [email protected] or telephoning 066 7183522.