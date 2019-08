Kerry local enterprise office are inviting new businesses to engage with The Food Academy Start programme.

Food Academy Start was developed by Bord Bia, SuperValu and the Local Enterprise Offices to provide a programme of supports tailored to new food businesses throughout the country.

The supports are delivered through workshop style training.

To find out more please contact Brid Bowler via email [email protected] or contact the LEO office on 066 718 3522.