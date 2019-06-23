Kerry local election staff urged to take tax queries to Revenue

People employed during the recent local elections in Kerry are being urged to take their tax queries to Revenue.

Election workers in Kerry were paid in recent days for work undertaken during the local elections, which took place between the 24th-26th May.

578 people were employed during the recent local elections in Kerry.

This includes polling booth employees and count centre staff.

A number of election workers who were paid in recent days contacted Radio Kerry about the amount of tax on their earnings.

Following a query from Radio Kerry, Revenue says payments made to election workers are liable for income tax and USC, which it claims must be deducted at source.

With the introduction of PAYE Modernisation on 1 January 2019, the taxation arrangements that were in place for election workers were reviewed.

Padraig Burke, County Registrar, says the onus is on the employee to direct their queries to Revenue, due to individuals’ differing taxation circumstances.