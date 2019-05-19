Kerry local election candidates urged to highlight Mortgage to Rent Scheme

Kerry local election candidates are being urged to highlight how the Mortgage to Retn scheme can help householders at risk of losing their homes.

Mortgage to Rent expert Paul Cunningham made the appeal, claiming many local families could benefit.

Central Bank figures show that 618 households in Kerry have been unable to pay anything off their mortgage for at least two years.

Figures to the end of the first quarter this year show that in Kerry, 26 cases were active, while seven have been completed since the scheme began, according to Mr Cunningham.

The scheme allows those who are eligible to remain in their current home, resolve their mortgage debt and pay a rent that is affordable and income-based on a long-term lease.

He called for all candidates to be fuly briefed on the scheme.