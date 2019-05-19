Kerry local election candidate says rural communities are the dumping ground of Ireland

A Kerry local election candidate says rural communities are becoming the dumping ground of Ireland.

Castleisland Sinn Féin candidate Kate McSweeney was speaking about her dismay at plans for a battery storage compound in Sliabh Luachra.

She says this compound could have a devastating impact on locals, adding there is a 70% chance of it catching fire; which could at worst cost lives or at least damage property and the environment.

Ms McSweeney says it is yet another example of rural communities becoming the dumping ground of Ireland.

She says there could be alternatives, but adds that locals are not being listened to in the planning process despite strong objections.