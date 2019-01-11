Kerry local election candidate receives homophobic abuse online

A local election candidate in Kerry has revealed that he has been subjected to online homophobic abuse since declaring his intention to run.

Ben Slimm is running for the Labour Party in the Tralee Electoral Area in the local elections in May.

The former IT Tralee Students’ Union President doesn’t feel young people are represented in politics at a local level and says the cost of running can be the largest barrier to people getting involved in politics.





The first-time candidate revealed to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today some of the abuse he has been subjected to by anonymous online accounts: