Kerry local election candidate issues statement on alleged assault charges

A candidate in next May’s local elections has issued a statement following a report that he is facing assault charges.

The Irish Sun says Jackie Healy-Rae Junior, who’s contesting the election in the Castleisland Electoral Area, is one of three men facing charges over an alleged altercation.

The alleged fight in Kenmare occurred on December 28th, 2017.





The Irish Sun reports that the men will appear before Kenmare District Court in April.

Mr Healy-Rae says he’s received nothing to tell him that he is going to appear in court in April.