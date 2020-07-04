Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership to host free online workshops

Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership is running free online workshops for young people of all ages.

The workshops will run from July 6th to 15th and will commence at 12pm each day.

There will be a wide range of activities to choose from including animation, poetry, birdhouse and birdfeeder making, creative writing and screen and playwriting.

The live stream will be available here.

No pre-registration is required and a full listing of events can be found on the Kerry ETB website and on @KerryLCYP on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.