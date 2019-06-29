Kerry At Limerick Today In Premier Junior Camogie Championship

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry go to Limerick today in the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship.

The Kingdom’s tie goes ahead in Croagh at 3 o’clock.

Kerry team:

1

Aoife Fitzgerald

2

Liz Houlihan

3

Niamh Leen

4

Michelle Costello

5

Patrice Diggin

6

Sara Murphy

7

Aine O’Connor

8

Elaine Ryall

9

Olivia Dineen

10

Rachel McCarthy

11

Laura Collins

12

Eilish Harrington

13

Brid Horan

14

Jackie Horgan

15

Julianne O’Keeffe

16

Megan Weir

17

Clodagh Walsh

18

Norette Casey

19

Emma Lawlor

20

Caoimhe Shanahan

21

Ann-Marie Leen

22

Alannah Whelan

23

Jessica Fitzell

