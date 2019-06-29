Kerry At Limerick Today In Premier Junior Camogie Championship

Kerry go to Limerick today in the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship.
The Kingdom’s tie goes ahead in Croagh at 3 o’clock.
Kerry team:
1
Aoife Fitzgerald
2
Liz Houlihan
3
Niamh Leen
4
Michelle Costello
5
Patrice Diggin
6
Sara Murphy
7
Aine O’Connor
8
Elaine Ryall
9
Olivia Dineen
10
Rachel McCarthy
11
Laura Collins
12
Eilish Harrington
13
Brid Horan
14
Jackie Horgan
15
Julianne O’Keeffe
16
Megan Weir
17
Clodagh Walsh
18
Norette Casey
19
Emma Lawlor
20
Caoimhe Shanahan
21
Ann-Marie Leen
22
Alannah Whelan
23
Jessica Fitzell