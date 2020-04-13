Kerry Library Service urges people to avail of its online resources

The Kerry Library Service is urging people to avail of its wide range of online resources.

All local branches are closed as a result of the current public health crisis; however, audiobooks, eBooks, online magazines and newspapers are available free of charge on kerrylibrary.ie.

People can also avail of over 500 certified e-learning courses, ranging from languages and yoga to digital photography; these can be accessed through the Universal Class section of the website.

These resources cater for all ages and material can be accessed online or downloaded to a PC, tablet, iPad, or smartphone.

If you are not a member, you can sign up online and use a temporary barcode to access the online resources without having to contact your local library; just log on to www.librariesireland.ie.

For help in accessing any of the services, an Online Resources help page is available on the library website and if you need your library card renewed or a PIN reset please email [email protected]