County Librarian Tommy O’Connor tells Jerry about the online services Kerry Library have made available at this time.
Rose festival may move to September with fewer contestants because of Covid 19
The Rose of Tralee festival will go ahead in the autumn - but may have to move to September and feature fewer contestants.There's also...
Local Link Kerry evening services suspended
Local Link Kerry evening services on door-to-door routes are being suspended immediately.They’re redeploying resources to delivering medical and food supplies to passengers within rural...
Extra bed capacity at UHK to deal with coronavirus surge
Extra bed capacity is being created at University Hospital Kerry to deal with an anticipated increase in demand for acute services due to COVID-19.The...
Kerry Library Offering Online Services – March 26th, 2020
County Librarian Tommy O’Connor tells Jerry about the online services Kerry Library have made available at this time.
Credit Unions Look to Help Members – March 26th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Paul Bailey from the Irish League of Credit Unions on the measures being taken and the help being offered to their...
Board Games Helping to Break the Boredom of COVID-19 – March 26th, 2020
Gavin Byrne of Board Games Ireland chats to Jerry about the rise in popularity of board games as people restrict their movements to help...