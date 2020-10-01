Kerry libraries to receive 100,000 euro for upgrades in response to Covid-19

Libraries in Kerry will receive €100,000 to upgrade and adapt to the new health guidelines.

Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin TD has announced that nine libraries will receive the funding for works, such as the installation of study pods, perspex screens and extensions in response to COVID-19.

Among the recipients are Tralee library which will obtain €24,000, Castleisland library is to get €15,000 and Killarney and Listowel libraries which will get €13,000 each.





Works are expected to be completed by the end of 2020 or early 2021 to ensure that the libraries become well-equipped with modern facilities.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Minister for Education Norma Foley have both welcomed the announcement.

Tralee: €24,211

Dingle: €8,000

Castleisland: €15,225

Caherciveen: €7,800

Kenmare: €8,850

Listowel: €13,100

Killarney: €13,100

Killorglin: €13,100

Ballybunion: €4,400

All 9 branches: €3,325