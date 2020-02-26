Kerry Libraries hold open day on Saturday

All libraries in Kerry will hold an open day this Saturday to showcase the services they have to offer.

There are nine libraries in Kerry – in Ballybunion, Caherciveen, Castleisland, Dingle, Kenmare, Killarney, Killorglin, Listowel and Tralee, along with a mobile library service which stops at over 90 locations countywide.

On the open day, library staff will give guided tours of each local library, demonstrate online services, and sign up new members.

Other activities include storytime for young children; Killorglin Library will have a talk on Literature and Fine Art, and Killarney Library will host a Get Autism Active workshop.

Full details are available on the library website www.kerrylibrary.ie