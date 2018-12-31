Kerry libraries to cease fines on overdue books

Libraries across Kerry will no longer be imposing fines on overdue books from tomorrow, January 1st.

The initiative is in line with all public libraries nationally and is one of the key aims of the new public library strategy Our Public Library 2022: inspiring, connecting and empowering communities.

Library borrowers will continue to receive reminders and overdue emails to prompt them to return items to the library, however will not be expected to pay a fine on doing so.

Failure to return or renew items will instead result in the temporary seizure of membership.